Groups hand out free lunches to truck drivers on I-57 in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Groups handed out free lunches to truck drivers on Wednesday, May 27 to show their appreciation.
Illinois State Police shared a photo on Facebook.
People from the Illinois Trucking Association, Illinois Department of Transportation, Pepsi618, Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, Thomason Express LLC, Beelman Truck Company, TKM Materials, Clemens Insurance and NOTS Logistics handed out the lunches on Interstate 57 at the Marion weigh scale.
