Groups hand out free lunches to truck drivers on I-57 in Marion, Ill.
Groups handed out free lunches to truck drivers on Wednesday, May 27 to show their appreciation. (Source: Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch | May 27, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:39 PM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Groups handed out free lunches to truck drivers on Wednesday, May 27 to show their appreciation.

Illinois State Police shared a photo on Facebook.

People from the Illinois Trucking Association, Illinois Department of Transportation, Pepsi618, Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, Thomason Express LLC, Beelman Truck Company, TKM Materials, Clemens Insurance and NOTS Logistics handed out the lunches on Interstate 57 at the Marion weigh scale.

