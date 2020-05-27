Gov. Pritzker: Ill. on track to move into Phase 3

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is on track to move into Phase 3 of his “Restore Illinois” plan by the end of the week.
Phase 3 of the plan allows thousands to return to work, and the reopening of businesses in the following industries: retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and bars and restaurants for outdoor dining.
According to the governor, COVID-19 health metrics in Illinois show the positivity rate to be below 20 percent with stable hospitalizations and hospital bed availability above 14 percent.
Currently, the positivity rate is averaging 9.2 percent.
In late April the statewide positivity rate was at an all time high at 23 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to a six week low, with nearly 1,000 fewer patients.
Gov. Pritzker said these elements are key to moving quickly through the phases of the “Restore Illinois” plan.
The governor still cautioned that Illinoisans need to continue to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings in public places and good hygiene practices.
Phase 3 for reopening Illinois begins on Friday, May 29.
The state’s Stay-At-Home order will expires on May 30.
Gov. Pritzker will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing in East St. Louis at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
