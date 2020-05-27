Franklin Co., Ill. treasurer: Mobile home tax bills will be mailed Friday

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin County Treasurer Steve Vercellino announced the 2020 mobile home tax bills will be mailed on Friday, May 28.
Payment is due no later than Friday, July 31.
Payments can be accepted in person at the Treasurer’s Office in the Campbell Building on the Benton Square at 901 Public Square or by mailing to PO BOX 967 in Benton, Illinois.
New this year, on the south side of the Campbell is a drop box for your tax payment, or you can make your payments online.
The Franklin County Courthouse is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you own a mobile home and have not received your tax bill by June 1, you can call the Treasurer’s Office.
