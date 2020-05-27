First Alert: Showers and storms continue to stick around

(KFVS) - Soggy and warm temperatures will hang around for the rest of the week.
Scattered rain continues throughout the Heartland this morning. Light fog is also possible.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says more showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. The risk of severe storms is low.
It will be warm and humid today with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
More rain and storms stick around the rest of the week until a cold front pushes through the region late Friday.
The weekend is looking dry and less humid.
Drier conditions continue into next week with temperatures heading back into the 80s.
