Drug trafficking arrest in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, May 27, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation after receiving information that a Graves County man was trafficking Marijuana.
The illegal substance was being advertised and sold on social media sites.
Sheriff’s investigators went to a residence located in the 400 block of Baltic Loop at noon.
A search of this residence turned up a large amount of evidence, including almost five pounds of processed Marijuana, and various other items of drug paraphernalia.
$13,084, that was admitted proceeds from the sale of illegal substances, was also seized.
The suspect, Anthony R. Cronen, 20, of Graves County was arrested.
He is facing charges of trafficking in marijuana over eight ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported and lodged at the Graves County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.