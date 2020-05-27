Donations expand mobile meals distribution in Ky.

MARSHALL and MCCRACKEN COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - Schools in Marshall and McCracken Counties will be receiving enrichment grants to help provide meals to their students.
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) and CoBank are funding a significant expansion of mobile meals distribution in high need areas in Kentucky during the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools in nine counties, including Marshall and McCracken, will benefit from the grants.
The undisclosed funds can be used to renovate vehicles to distribute meals to students.
“Mobile meal sites served an incredibly important purpose prior to the pandemic, and it’s safe to say they are now critical to reaching schoolchildren who may otherwise go hungry,” said Kate McDonald, KY Kids Eat Coordinator at Feeding Kentucky.
The donation is a part of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative which brings together farmers, charitable organizations, faith groups, community leaders, and government entities to help reduce hunger in the Commonwealth.
The following are the schools receiving the grants:
- Boyd County Public Schools
- Butler County Public Schools
- Clinton County Public Schools
- FoodChain in Fayette County
- Jefferson County Public Schools
- Jenkins Independent Schools in Letcher County
- Jessamine County Public Schools
- Marshall County Public Schools
- Paducah Public Schools in McCracken County
According to Feeding America, closure of schools, businesses and other organizations during the pandemic has led to an estimated 35 percent increase in hunger in Kentucky.
