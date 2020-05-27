Cape Girardeau woman makes care packages for front-line COVID-19 nurses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman is making care packages for front-line COVID nurses.
Elysia King is on a mission to take care of the nurses who take care of COVID-19 patients.
She started a fundraiser through her organization called "Rad Nurse Care Package: Adopt a Nurse" to help out with sending essentials to other nurses.
King is a cardiovascular ICU nurse and said she knows the importance of having that extra support and essentials for nurses to make their job easier.
"I am passionate about nurses having a voice during this situation," King said. "I am passionate about nurses feeling just as cared for her and heard as the patients we're taking care of, because we spend all day advocating for our patients and it feels like we need more people, more voices advocating for us."
King sends shoe-boxes full of protection items, disinfectants, laundry pads and more to hospitals in St. Louis and Chicago or anywhere a nurse needs it.
"We had an engineering friend reach out to me. He lives in Nebraska and said, 'I have a 3D printer. Let me print out some ear protectors for you.'" King said. "Skin breaks down behind the ears after wearing a mask for 12-plus hours. There's also hand lotion, chapstick and just additional items to prevent skin breakdown (in the care package)."
Helping COVID nurses is just the latest area she is helping out with in her non-profit organization called "Rad Nurse". It is an organization founded by King who believes that nurses deserve the same compassion and quality of care that they provide their patients.
"If a non-profit existed that took care of you, what would that look like and what needs would need to be addressed that aren't being met right now by the hospital that you're working for," King said. "That's sort of how it started."
While working at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, King met another nurse that worked at St. Luke’s Hospital. She found out that her son was diagnosed with leukemia and wanted to help out.
"Whenever I became a nurse, I started noticing more and more just not having resources to help them with these problems at home, and so they were getting burned out by the bedside," King said.
When COVID-19 hit the area, her organization partnered with other organizations to feed meals to thousands of front-line workers in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.
She stated they partnered with “Time For Dinner” and raised nearly 8,000 to deliver freezer meals to nurses and their families in St. Louis.
"Since I moved down here, I teamed up with Lisa Essmyer who works for Fudio," King said. "We did a fundraiser to feed the Southeast ICU team. I think we raised over $500."
Overall, King said the goal is to help nurses feel seen and heard and feels these care packages can help.
"With these care packages, it's not much, but it's something and it makes them feel understood," King said.
For more information, you can go to the Rad Nurse organization’s Facebook page or to their “Rad Nurse Care Package: Adopt a Nurse” GoFundMe page.
