Cape Girardeau airport makes changes to reduce spread of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau airport put new requirements and safety standards in place.
Cape airport manager, Katrina Amos, said when you’re ready to travel again, you’ll find new requirements designed to keep you safe.
“I understand the concern, but I can tell you that our airport, as well as other airports across the country, we’re ready to resume services,” she said. “Once you go through the security check point they are requiring that use wear a mask.”
Amos said you must also stand 6ft apart while waiting in any lines, and airline employees are taking new steps before you get onboard.
“They are doing a heavy sanitation of all the aircrafts when they land and at the end of the day,” she said.
She admitted the virus has put a dent in flights. Last year around this time about 3,000 people flew in and out of the Cape Airport. Right now the number stands at 71.
"We still have reduced flights at this point so we're still only offering one flight per day," she said.
I spoke to Mi Hoang in the airport lobby. She plans to travel again but she says she will be extra cautious.
“I’m pregnant. I mean there’s always reservations when your pregnant, I guess, but especially now,” Hoang said.
Hoang said she trusts the planes will be clean, but will take her own added precautions by sanitizing and staying away from others.
Amos said they look forward to going back to their regular flight schedules.
“From a safety standpoint the airport has done everything that we can,” Amos said.
She concluded that the 17 million dollars the airport expects to receive from the federal CARES act will go toward fixing the terminals and other repairs.
