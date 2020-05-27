Board to consider appointment of next chancellor of SIU-C

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, May 29 to consider the appointment of the next chancellor of SIU Carbondale.
The Board will consider appointing Austin A. Lane, who has been recommended by System President Dan Mahony.
If approved by the Board, Lane would replace John M. Dunn, who has served as interim chancellor since January 2019 following the death of previous chancellor Carlo Montemagno.
Mahony said he would like to have Lane in place at SIU-C no later than July 6.
According to SIU, Lane was president of Texas Southern University and led the development of the university’s strategic plan that focused on five top priorities: student success and completion, academic program quality and research, culture, partnerships and finances.
Under his enrollment management plan, Texas Southern saw a 28 percent enrollment increase over a three-year-period.
“Dr. Lane is also very student-focused, and he is highly respected by his former faculty, staff and students,” Mahony said. “I am a strong believer in getting feedback from a lot of people who have worked closely with candidates for senior-level positions"
During the candidate search, Lane said he was impressed by the dedication of the university’s faculty, staff and students he met during his virtual two-day interview.
“During my virtual interview and conversations with various constituency groups, I was immediately convinced that SIU is a stunning first-class institution of higher learning with amazing students and a family of highly regarded faculty, staff, alums and community members who believe in the spirit of Saluki pride," said Lane.
The search process for a new chancellor began in December 2019 and three finalists were picked in April.
