Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Cape Girardeau to close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beef 'O Brady’s will close its doors for good on Sunday, May 31.
The business shared an announcement about the closure on Facebook on Wednesday.
The owners said they had been discussing closing before the COVID-19 pandemic, which then led to the restaurant being shut down for six weeks followed by four weeks of limited capacity.
They said there will be a new tenant for the location, but it will not be keeping the Beef 'O Brady’s name. They said a demolition and remodeling plan will begin on June 1.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.