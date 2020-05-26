What you need to know May 26

What you need to know May 26
Lilies are starting to bloom in Humbolt, Tenn. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | May 26, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 3:50 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 26.

First Alert Weather

Summer-like weather will stick around for most of the week.

This morning will be warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A stray shower could sneak into southeast Missouri during the morning hours.

Cloud-cover will start to increase during the afternoon. Scattered rain and storms are possible. Heavy rain, strong winds and hail are the main threat with stronger storms.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s with humid conditions.

Isolated rain and storms are possible in the evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Widespread storms take over Thursday and Friday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.