What you need to know May 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 26.
Summer-like weather will stick around for most of the week.
This morning will be warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A stray shower could sneak into southeast Missouri during the morning hours.
Cloud-cover will start to increase during the afternoon. Scattered rain and storms are possible. Heavy rain, strong winds and hail are the main threat with stronger storms.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s with humid conditions.
Isolated rain and storms are possible in the evening through Wednesday afternoon.
Widespread storms take over Thursday and Friday.
- The coronavirus pandemic put the Lake of the Ozarks in the national spotlight over the Memorial Day weekend. And the Camden County sheriff is responding.
- The New York Times showed the magnitude of the coronavirus death toll by publishing the names of 1,000 victims.
- The World Health Organization said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malarial drug U.S. President Trump says he is taking — from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments.
- Hair salons and barbershops in Kentucky can start seeing clients again, but only at 33 percent capacity.
- High prices at grocery stores and supply chain disruptions are expected to persist through June.
- If you watch KFVS-12 over-the-air through an antenna, rescan your TVs after 12:30 p.m. today.
- A 13-year-old has earned four associate’s degrees in two years. Now he’s headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a bachelor’s degree in history.
- Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit failed Monday in its first test launch of a new rocket carried aloft by a Boeing 747 and released over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California.
- It’s back to the future as NASA astronauts launch again from the U.S. — aboard a retro-style “Right Stuff” capsule.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.