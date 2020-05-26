Threat for scattered showers continues for the next few days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We will see another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will develop later this afternoon as temperatures warm into the lower 80s in most areas. Locally heavy rain will be possible and a few strong gusty winds will be possible. Outside the storms temperatures will warm into the middle 80s with the heat index approaching 90 degrees.
Scattered showers will continue into the evening hours but much of this activity will weaken later this evening. We will see an even greater coverage of storms tomorrow afternoon and this will cause temperatures to be a little cooler tomorrow.
Lows tonight will fall into the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 70s.
A strong front will move through the area Friday afternoon allowing for a nice weekend across the Heartland.
