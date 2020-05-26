SIH part of a convalescent plasma study

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mayo Clinic and Southern Illinois Health have partnered with a convalescent plasma study.
This is for COVID-19 patients who are 14 days passed being symptom free, and will help all active COVID-19 patients.
“If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered there’s an opportunity for you to be involved in providing potentially life saving care to someone else by donating plasma," said Dr. Winkleman of SIH.
But, there are some stipulations. You must be clear of the virus and at least 14 days symptom free. Then you have to fill out the form on the Red Cross website by clicking here.
What happens when you give plasma?
“So basically what you are doing is transferring the body’s immune response from a patient who has recovered from the disease to a patient that’s actively fighting the disease before their bodies had a chance to generate the immune response," Dr. Winkleman said.
According to SIH, only 4 percent of the 5,117 cases as of today came back positive. Dr. Winkleman also said that one patient’s plasma can help out four active COVID-19 patients.
If you are part of this process, the Red Cross will contact you after filling out your information.
