Sculptor donates outdoor art to Discovery Park of America

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - John Toras, a free-form sculptor from Marshall County, Kentucky, has donated an outdoor sculpture to Discovery Park of America.
The sculpture will be on display for the first time when the 50-acre heritage park in Union City opens to the public on June 1.
The whimsical art is constructed from stainless steel and is entitled “Master of the Universe.”
It features a child holding a spaceship that spins in the wind.
Toras, who designs and creates large, three-dimensional stainless-steel sculptures, is noted for incorporating light, sound, motion and a variety of shapes and textures in his work.
“The children of the world today are the future of tomorrow,” said Toras. “They can all be the master of the universe one day.”
Visitors to Discovery Park who enjoy “Master of the Universe” will have the opportunity to see even more of Toras’s artwork when an outdoor display of his sculptures is placed throughout the park from July 1 to October 2.
Included in the exhibit will be more than 15 pieces of various sizes.
