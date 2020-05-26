Rend Lake campgrounds to reopen June 1

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Corps of Engineers campgrounds at Rend Lake will reopen on June 1.
Campgrounds including North and South Sandusky, South Marcum and Gun Creek will reopen at 8 a.m.
Some changes have been implemented.
Reservation and Registration:
- All campsites will require reservations. No “first come, first served” or 28 day sites will be offered. Converting campsites to 100 percent reservable with 0-day minimum advance for reservations will make it safer for campers and staff and to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines.
- A reservation must be made prior to setting up on a campsite. Reservations may be made on the day of arrival online at www.recreation.gov, by using the Recreation One Stop smart phone app or in person at the fee booth.
- Payment for reservations will be by credit card/debit card only. Cash or checks will not be accepted as a form of payment.
- Gate attendants will no longer touch a customer’s identification, America the Beautiful pass or other documents. Customers will hold items up to the acrylic guard for the attendant to view.
- The Dale Miller group camping area will remain closed until regional limits on size of gatherings is lifted.
Scheduled Facility Cleaning:
- Restroom and shower facilities will be available and will be cleaned routinely as recommended by the CDC.
- Additional sanitizing will be completed during the day by park hosts.
- If available, campers are strongly encouraged to use the restroom and shower facilities in their camping unit to the fullest extent.
- All visitors should bring hand soap, cleaning wipes and/or hand sanitizer and are encouraged to wipe down surfaces prior to using.
Areas Remaining Closed until further notice:
- Picnic shelters
- North Marcum Day Use and Boat Ramp
- South Sandusky Beach and Boat Ramp
- Dale Miller Group Camping Area
- Playgrounds
Physical Changes:
- Acrylic guards have been installed at each of the fee booth windows and over the credit-card machines.
- Signs and banners, reminding visitors with social distancing requirements, will be displayed at various locations around the park.
Visitors Guidelines:
- Limit gatherings to less than 10 people and avoid crowded areas.
- Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other visitors. If a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained, both parties should wear a face covering.
- Stay home if you feel sick, have signs or symptoms or have been sick in the last two weeks.
- Always wear a life jacket when recreating in, on or around the water.
