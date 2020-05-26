Pregnant Woman Trapped During Storm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A pregnant woman is lucky to be alive, after a falling tree branch pinned her down during Monday night’s devastating storm. It happened here at the corner of Center and West street in Cutler, Illinois. Katelyn Newsome says as she tried to protect her son from danger, a branch came down right on top of her.
“I’m just glad I was able to get my two-year-old in the house before it happened. Before the branch actually fell.”
Newsome describes keeping an eye on Monday’s storm and her young when all of the sudden things took a turn for the worse.
“By the time it hit, it started down pouring. I grabbed my son from the bike and got him in the house.”
When she went back outside to rescue her animals, danger struck.
“And then the next thing I know the tree branch is down on top of me.”
Newsome’s boyfriend Jonathan Lee came out to find her trapped.
“It fell on her back right here where she has severe back problems. And it fell right on top of her. We had to come out here and lift it up to get her out from underneath it.”
Lee says that Newsome has a history of medical problems and regrets not getting immediate medical treatment.
The ambulance came and checked her out. She didn’t go but, now she’s kind of regretting it. She wishes she would have.”
Newsome tells KFVS12, she is three months pregnant and plans to get a complete check up to make sure she and the baby are both ok.
