Pregnant woman injured by falling tree during storm in Perry Co., Ill.

CUTLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A pregnant woman was injured after a tree fell on top of her when storms moved through Cutler, Illinois on Monday, May 25.
According Timothy Hedrick, his friend was pushing her son out of the way of falling tree, when it fell on top of her and she became trapped.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene to rescue the woman.
The woman is expected to make a full recovery and her baby was not hurt.
Hedrick said the tree was about 7 inches in diameter and storm damage could be seen throughout the small Perry County town.
At one point, power was knocked off-line to several in the community.
It is not clear if the National Weather Service will survey the damage, but strong winds 60 to 65 mph were possible.
KFVS Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said the area was hit by a microburst.
Grant describes a microburst as thunderstorm that develops rapidly then begins to collapse once it reaches its peak height, which causes much colder air to accelerate towards the surface.
“Yesterday’s microburst was a wet microburst, which occurs in heavy precipitation,” said Grant.
Hedrick said he hopes those living in his community and others throughout the Heartland will take thunderstorms more seriously and to be more weather aware.
