Perryville urges common sense with social distancing as group events start up

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Perryville is no stranger to bringing tourists in with the many events they hold throughout the year.
With tourist attractions throughout the city and events in the coming months, Perryville could still see a large influx of people.
Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld said it’s important they get back to some type of normalcy but wants everyone to respect social distancing guidelines.
"We are taking things very slow," Erzfeld said. "We want to be very cautious. Looking forward at many of our events that have been cancelled or rescheduled, we're looking at those cancellations and seeing if we can still provide a safe environment going by the CDC guidelines."
Erzfeld said there are several events that were canceled due to COVID that they are rescheduling including Mayfest, the American Tractor Museum opening and more.
