Perryville, Mo. advises public to use common sense at water park

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Perryville recently opened their Splash Pad water park for the public to enjoy.
However, they also urge residents to not overcrowd and use social distancing to help prevent spreading illnesses.
The park features many sprinklers and water structures for children to play with.
Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said it's important to use common sense when out playing at a park like this.
"We don't want people to be scared," Buerck said. "We want them to feel safe. The Splash Pad is a great way to recreate outside with the family. If it feels too busy, then you can come back later. Playgrounds are open, pools are open, and the Splash Pad is open."
Buerck said they did open later than expected due to COVID-19, but said it should be open for the rest of the season for people to enjoy.
