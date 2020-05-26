Multiple headstones toppled at cemetery, reward offered

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A $600 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of whomever is responsible for toppling multiple headstones at a cemetery in Union County, Illinois.
Approximately 15 headstones were toppled and damaged at the Casper Church Cemetery on Friday night, May 22.
According to a cemetery board member, it’s believed a group came out to the graveyard between 10 to 10:30 p.m. and caused at least $5,000 worth of damage to the cemetery.
Board Member Tiffiny Dillow said some of the damaged headstones are irreplaceable and date back to 150 years. Some of the stones are those of the county’s forefathers.
In addition to the stones knocked over, a canopy, used by board members and volunteers, was destroyed.
The board reported the vandalism to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 618-833-8452.
The Casper Church Cemetery Board is in the process of working with families to have their loved one’s headstones fixed.
Dillow said one man has offered to reset the stones.
Donations are being accepted to help the families pay for repairs. For information on how to help, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.