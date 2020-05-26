Multi-vehicle crash involving a semi in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On May 26 at 1:30 p.m. a car vs. semi crash occurred at the intersection of Pyatt-Cutler Road and Cutler-Trico Road in Perry County.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a 1997 Toyota Camry driven by Levi J. Gall, 25, of Willisville, was driving north on Cutler-Trico Road.
Traffic on Cutler-Trico is required to stop at the intersection of Pyatt-Cutler Road, the through street.
Gall failed to stop at the stop sign and entered into the path of an eastbound 2009 Freightliner semi driven by Bernard L. Carver, 71, of Ava.
The front end of Carver’s vehicle struck the left front corner of Gall’s.
Both vehicles came to rest upright on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Gall sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
Carver was flown to a regional hospital via medical helicopter for non-life threatening injuries.
The eastbound lane of Pyatt-Cutler Road was closed for approximately two hours for crash investigation and scene clean-up.
Gall was cited for failure to stop at a stop intersection.
