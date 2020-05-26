More than 150K tested for COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced 157,131 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
Currently, 12,167 have tested positive for the virus in Missouri, including 685 deaths.
DHSS reported 179 new virus cases and four deaths on Monday, May 25.
In the last 24-hours, 229 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals.
DHSS reports 19,320 have been tested for antibodies.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 26 at 3 p.m.
Last week, the governor announced plans to increase COVID-19 testing to 7,500 tests per day, with a goal to have at least 10,000 Missourians tested over a 10-day period.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.