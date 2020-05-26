More than 3K COVID-19 recoveries reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health is expected to release new information on the number of COVID-19 cases reported over the Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday afternoon, May 26.
As of Saturday, KDPH reports 8,571 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 391 deaths and 3,102 recoveries.
Currently, 169,736 individuals have been tested for the virus in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
