More than 3K COVID-19 recoveries reported in Ky.
May 26, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 5:37 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health is expected to release new information on the number of COVID-19 cases reported over the Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday afternoon, May 26.

As of Saturday, KDPH reports 8,571 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 391 deaths and 3,102 recoveries.

Currently, 169,736 individuals have been tested for the virus in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

