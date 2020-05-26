Mo. State Highway Patrol releases preliminary Memorial Day weekend report

According to the patrol, a traffic death on Saturday, May 23 included a 25-year-old Kennett, Mo. man who died when the vehicle he was a passenger in ran off the road. The driver overcorrected into the path of another vehicle and crashed. This was in Dunklin County on U.S. Highway 412, east of the city limits of Kennett. The driver of that vehicle was seriously injured. The driver and two out of three passengers in the other vehicle were also injured.