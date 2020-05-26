Mo. State Highway Patrol releases preliminary Memorial Day weekend report

(KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released its preliminary Memorial Day weekend report.
They say six people died in traffic crashes in the state between 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25.
Troopers investigated the following over the holiday weekend.
Traffic statistics
- Crashes - 341
- Injuries - 112
- Deaths - 5
- DWI - 111
- Drug arrests - 112
Boating statistics
- Crashes - 10
- Injuries - 7
- Deaths - 0
- Drownings - 2
- BWI - 11
- Drug arrests - 3
The highway patrol investigated five of six traffic deaths.
According to the patrol, a traffic death on Saturday, May 23 included a 25-year-old Kennett, Mo. man who died when the vehicle he was a passenger in ran off the road. The driver overcorrected into the path of another vehicle and crashed. This was in Dunklin County on U.S. Highway 412, east of the city limits of Kennett. The driver of that vehicle was seriously injured. The driver and two out of three passengers in the other vehicle were also injured.
In 2019, the highway patrol said it investigated 296 traffic crashes, including 127 injuries and seven of the eight deaths. Troopers made 96 arrests for driving while intoxicated in 2019.
Also, over the last year’s holiday, troopers investigated seven boating crashes involving three injuries and two deaths; and arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated. No one drowned over the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.
