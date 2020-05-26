Mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on June 5.
The tests are open to all residents of Missouri who register online; they do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for the test.
“We are grateful to the state for making this opportunity possible,” says Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Director Jane Wernsman. “Testing is extremely important in this pandemic, and kits have been difficult to get. The more testing that is done – on symptomatic as well as asymptomatic residents – the more we will continue to learn about how this disease spreads and how prevalent it is in our communities.”
Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Online registration is required through DHSS or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411.
Registrants will be given a 15-minute appointment block.
Upon arrival at the drive-through testing site, they will be asked questions, including about symptoms they may or may not have.
Members of the National Guard will collect the specimen and it will be sent to a lab for processing.
Patients will be notified of their results by the Department of Health and Senior Services within seven days.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.