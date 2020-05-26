Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated to assist in homicide investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, May 25, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a Homicide Investigation.
The victim, Zachary C. Tripp, 40, of Festus, was located deceased on Monday in the 1500 block of East Marriott St. in Barnhart, Missouri.
The suspect, Christopher Sokolic, 29, of Barnhart, was located and taken into custody on Tuesday, May 26.
Warrants were obtained through the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court with an attached no bond warrant for Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.
