KSP searching for missing Paducah man

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is searching for a missing male.
Austin T. Deboe, 21 of Paducah, Kentucky was last seen on Thursday, May 21.
He is described as a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, 5′3″ tall and approximately 105 lbs.
Deboe has “LIBERTY” tattooed down his left arm.
It is unsure where Deboe could be headed.
He is possibly operating a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with California license plate 8FJP799.
Anyone with information on Deboe’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.
