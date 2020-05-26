KRCU completes first phase of expansion to Poplar Bluff, Van Buren

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KRCU Public Radio at Southeast Missouri State University completed its first phase of an expansion project.
On Thursday, May 14, KDMC 91.3 FM signed on the air from Van Buren, Mo. around 3 p.m.
General Manager Dan Woods said it was exciting to hear KRCU’s programming in a new portion of southeast Missouri.
“I grew up just south of Poplar Bluff, and I am excited that our quality programming is now available to a new audience and area that I am very familiar with,” he said.
The station broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power. Woods said listeners in Van Buren and Poplar Bluff have already contacted KRCU about the new listening option.
The next phase of the project will involve moving the transmission site to Ellsinore, Mo., which will allow the station to provide an even better signal in the future.
Once the full project is finished in the fall, the station will reach nearly 80,000 listeners in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Ellsinore, Doniphan and Piedmont in Mo. and in northern Arkansas.
The Board of Regents approved the purchase of the station in September 2019. An anonymous donor committed to covering the initial costs of the project and the first two years of operating expenses. Annual operating costs for KDMC will be covered through corporate underwriting and individual donations.
KRCU is owned and operated by Southeast Missouri State University with studios located behind Academic Hall on the main campus in Cape Girardeau. It went on the air from Southeast in 1976. The station transmitted from a student-run radio station to an NPR member station in November 1990.
It expanded its coverage in 2006 to the Farmington area. This is the station’s second major expansion.
