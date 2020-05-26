Ill. nears 5K COVID-19 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 112,017 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 4,884 deaths.
On Monday, May 25, IDPH reported 1,713 new virus cases and 31 new deaths in the state.
The recovery rate from COVID-19 is at 92 percent in Illinois.
Currently, there are 1,025 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, including 605 patients on ventilators.
In the last 24-hours, a total of 769,564 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m.
