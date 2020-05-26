Gov. Parson signs proclamation placing Medicaid expansion on August ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced the Medicaid expansion will be placed on a ballot at the August 4 primary election.
Some Missourians filed an initiative petition with the Secretary of State to place the issue on the ballot. Following the Secretary of State’s certification of the petition, the governor signed the proclamation on Tuesday, May 26 to place it on the ballot.
“I want to be clear that this about policy, not politics,” Governor Parson said. “At a time when our state is undergoing a major health, economic and budget crisis, we need to know exactly where we stand on what would be a massive spending initiative for Missouri.”
According to research from Pew Charitable Trusts, Missouri is a top five state for general revenue spending on Medicaid. The state estimates it will need an additional $88 million in general revenue through Fiscal Year 2021 due to COVID-19.
“Pass or fail, it is important that we understand the implications of Medicaid expansion as soon as possible,” the governor said. “Placing the initiative on the August ballot will give us more time to prepare and account for the outcome in our state budget.”
