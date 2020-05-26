First Alert: Warm, muggy with a chance for more pop-up storms

(KFVS) - Summer-like weather will stick around for most of the week.
This morning will be warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A stray shower could sneak into southeast Missouri during the morning hours.
Cloud-cover will start to increase during the afternoon. Scattered rain and storms are possible.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says heavy rain, strong winds and hail are the main threat with stronger storms.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s with humid conditions.
Isolated rain and storms are possible in the evening through Wednesday afternoon.
Widespread storms take over Thursday and Friday.
A cool down with drier air moves in Saturday morning when a cold front pushes through the Heartland.
