Cape Splash could open in June

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash may not be closed for the season much longer.
The city has tentative plans to reopen the park sometime in June.
Julia Jones with the City of Cape says no details about the reopening are set in stone.
Jones says the opening date depends on a lot of things, including whether Parson introduces a lot of restrictions to go along with the next phase of Missouri’s reopening plans.
Cape Splash normally opens on Memorial Day weekend, but the virus is keeping it closed for now.
