Another Warm and Muggy Morning

Tuesday Morning: Partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. This is accompanied by dew points in the 60s meaning it is sticky outside. Rain/storms mainly staying just off to the west of the Heartland, but a few may sneak into southeast Missouri during the morning hours.
This Afternoon: Much like the past few days, we will see clouds increasing by the afternoon. Scattered rain and storms will show up. It certainly is possible to have a strong/isolated severe storm with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail being the primary impacts. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
This Evening: Isolated rain/storms move across the Heartland with more precipitation during Wednesday afternoon.
Rest of the week: Widespread storm take over Thursday and Friday. A cold front will push through by Saturday morning, allowing a cool down in temperatures, dry air to move in, and mainly clear skies.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.