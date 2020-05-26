1 additional COVID-19 case in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on May 26.
The individual is a female in her fifties.
She is being placed in isolation.
Two previously reported Jackson County cases, both males, have been removed from the list of positives.
These individuals were listed as positive following a rapid test used for those in hospital care.
Their specimens were then analyzed using a more sophisticated lab process and the results were shown to be negative.
Therefore, to date, there have been 233 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Seven additional cases were released from isolation, bringing the total number released to 178 individuals.
Forty-five active cases are currently being managed.
