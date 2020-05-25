What you need to know May 25

May 25, 2020

Good morning, it is Monday, May 25.

Memorial Day will be warm and humid with a chance for storms.

The first half of the day will be partly cloudy.

Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and pop-up thunderstorms are possible.

Some storms could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s with a heat index that could reach into the low 90s.

The rest of the week looks to be the same with highs in the low to mid 80s and a chance of rain and storms during the afternoon.

A slight cool down is likely by the end of the week.

