What you need to know May 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 25.
Memorial Day will be warm and humid with a chance for storms.
The first half of the day will be partly cloudy.
Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and pop-up thunderstorms are possible.
Some storms could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s with a heat index that could reach into the low 90s.
The rest of the week looks to be the same with highs in the low to mid 80s and a chance of rain and storms during the afternoon.
A slight cool down is likely by the end of the week.
- Poplar Bluff Police are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous after receiving a report of shots fired.
- Protesters hung an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear at Kentucky’s Capitol to express their discontent of how the governor has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gov. JB Pritzkers has released guidelines for safely reopening business in Phase 3 of the “Restore Illinois” plan.
- Today President Trump plans to attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and to deliver a speech at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.
- An alligator was found near the Kentucky Dam Marina over the weekend.
- The rare kitten with two faces has died nearly four days after it was born.
- The parents of a newborn in Texas are sharing the incredible story of having a surprise baby. The boy’s mother had no idea she was pregnant until she delivered.
