Warm and Humid Morning

A warm and humid start to Memorial Day with temperatures ranging in the mid 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy skies in store for the first half of Memorial Day. During the afternoon, clouds will start to increase. Pop-up thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon and early evening hours. Much like over the weekend, storm(s) could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s. Heat index values may reach into the low 90s.
Similar conditions every day this week: Temperatures in the low to mid 80s with a chance of rain and storms during the afternoon.
A slight cool down is in store near the end of the week. A cold front will pass through by next weekend allowing cooler day time temps in the upper 70s and looking to stay dry as of now.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.