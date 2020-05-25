Warm and Humid Morning

A warm and humid start to Memorial Day with temperatures ranging in the mid 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy skies in store for the first half of Memorial Day. During the afternoon, clouds will start to increase. Pop-up thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon and early evening hours. Much like over the weekend, storm(s) could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s. Heat index values may reach into the low 90s.