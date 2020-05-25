Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported two new positive case of COVID-19 in the region.
The newly confirmed cases include a Union County woman in her 20s and a Union County man in his 20s.
According to the health department, there was one additional death on Monday. They said the Union County woman was in her 50s.
That makes a total of 204 positive cases and seven deaths in the region.
The health department also reported two new recoveries, one from Union County and one from Alexander County. That makes a total of 80 recoveries in the region.
- Alexander County - 8 cases (all recovered)
- Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
- Johnson County - 7 cases (4 of 7 recovered)
- Massac County - 7 cases (6 of 7 recovered)
- Pope County - 1 case (recovered)
- Pulaski County - 40 cases (22 of 40 recovered)
- Union County - 140 cases, 7 deaths (38 of 140 recovered)
