Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19

Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19
The newly confirmed cases include a Union County woman in her 20s and a Union County man in his 20s. (Source: MGN Image)
By Amber Ruch | May 25, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 2:57 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported two new positive case of COVID-19 in the region.

The newly confirmed cases include a Union County woman in her 20s and a Union County man in his 20s.

According to the health department, there was one additional death on Monday. They said the Union County woman was in her 50s.

That makes a total of 204 positive cases and seven deaths in the region.

The health department also reported two new recoveries, one from Union County and one from Alexander County. That makes a total of 80 recoveries in the region.

  • Alexander County - 8 cases (all recovered)
  • Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
  • Johnson County - 7 cases (4 of 7 recovered)
  • Massac County - 7 cases (6 of 7 recovered)
  • Pope County - 1 case (recovered)
  • Pulaski County - 40 cases (22 of 40 recovered)
  • Union County - 140 cases, 7 deaths (38 of 140 recovered)

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.