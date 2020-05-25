Sheriff responds to crowded bars, restaurants at Lake of the Ozarks

"Social distancing is not a crime and therefore the sheriff's office has no authority to enforce actions in that regard," said Sheriff Helms. "We expect residents and visitors alike to exhibit personal responsibility when at the lake. We also respect the right of citizens to move freely around the lake and take responsibility to protect themselves from any expected dangers related to COVID-19. We need to trust, engage and empower Missourians to continue health safety measures while adjustments to restrictions are considered and being implemented."