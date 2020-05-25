Scattered storms remain in the forecast.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are watching scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. These storms are producing a lot of lightning as well as heavy downpours. Some localized flooding could occur at times. We could also see a few strong wind gusts with the stronger storms. It will remain warm and muggy this evening. Temperatures could drop into the middle 60s under the heaviest rain but on average will fall into the lower 70s by the late evening hours.
Scattered storms this evening will likely die out after midnight. We will see another round of storms develop during the day on Tuesday. Like today, severe weather is not expected however, a few strong gusty winds will be possible.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 80s.
Rain chances will increase into Thursday and Friday but right now the weekend is looking better with cooler temperatures and mainly dry conditions.
