Scattered storms remain in the forecast.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are watching scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. These storms are producing a lot of lightning as well as heavy downpours. Some localized flooding could occur at times. We could also see a few strong wind gusts with the stronger storms. It will remain warm and muggy this evening. Temperatures could drop into the middle 60s under the heaviest rain but on average will fall into the lower 70s by the late evening hours.