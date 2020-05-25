Officer injured during arrest of man considered armed, dangerous

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - A police officer and a suspect were injured during a traffic stop arrest Friday night, May 22 in Sesser, Illinois.
A Sesser officer pulled over a vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. near the Elm and Espy St. intersection.
During a check on the driver, the officer learned the driver, Christopher Ryan of Pinckneyville, was wanted out of Franklin County and was considered to be armed an dangerous.
According to Sesser Police, the officer tried to arrest Ryan, but the suspect began fighting with the officer.
The officer called for back-up and several agencies responded to the call.
Ryan was then arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Sesser Police said Ryan and the officer received minor injuries during their fight. Both were treated and released.
Ryan was booked into the Franklin County Jail on citations for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest, criminal damage to property and traffic violations.
Officers with the Christopher, Zeigler, Valier, and West Frankfort Police Departments, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriffs Office and Illinois State Police troopers responded to the Sesser Police officer’s call for help and assisted with the arrest of Ryan.
