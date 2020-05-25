Mound City National Cemetery holds wreath-laying ceremony

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Memorial Day is a time for America to reflect on American soldiers past and present.
A lot of Memorial Day ceremonies were canceled this year due to COVID-19.
That wasn’t the case at the Mound City National Cemetery.
The National Cemetery held a wreath laying ceremony with members of the Mound City National Preservation Commission on May 25.
This event was not open to the public.
“It means the world to us, it keeps the tradition alive and these grounds are hallowed and its very special to a lot of people,” said Thomas Mueller, president of the commission.
More than 9,000 soldiers from the Civil War through the conflict in Afghanistan are buried on these hallowed grounds.
“It is still open sunup to sunrise to sunset you can still come out and place your flowers on your loved one’s grave," said Mueller. “And if you have someone special or like someone in the past bring your pennies to put them on their grave and to let them know that you’ve been there to pay your respect.”
Taps was played as the group saluted the American flag at half-staff.
Mueller said he is happy that the 28-year-old tradition at the cemetery could continue.
The ceremony is usually held on the Saturday before Memorial Day, but that wasn’t the case this year.
Mueller said the ceremony should be back to normal next year.
Here is a little Memorial Day trivia:
- Memorial Day became an official holiday in American in 1971
- It is celebrated on the last Monday in May
- We celebrate Memorial Day to thank our troops and never forget the soldiers who have fallen
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.