More Kentucky businesses reopening Monday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - More businesses will reopen for the first time in months in Kentucky on Monday.
It’s all a part of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s reopening plan.
On Monday, hair salons and barbershops can start seeing clients again, but only at 33 percent capacity. Nail and tanning salons can also reopen.
Message therapy facilities can see people again, but by appointment only.
Tattoo parlors will also be opening, but can not allow additional guests to sit in on appointments.
A week from Monday, even more businesses will have a chance to open, including bowling alleys, gyms and movie theaters, but only at 33 percent capacity.
