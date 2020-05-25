9 more COVID-19 positives in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The case details are as follows:
- Female – one preteen/teen, two in their twenties, two in their forties, and one in her sixties
- Male – two preteen/teen, and one in his fifties
All individuals have been placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 234 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
There have been 171 individuals released from isolation.
Fifty-three active cases are currently being managed.
