Mo. DHSS: Continue social distancing, new COVID-19 cases detected

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Continue practicing social distancing. That is the message from Missouri’s top health leader for many out and about on Memorial Day.
Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), issued a statement on Monday urging residents to continue to practice social distancing to prevent the further spread of infections.
Just like wearing a seat belt and a life jacket, Dr. Williams said taking safety measures protects lives.
“Close contact with others even if you are in the outdoors is still considered close contact and can lead to more infections as we still have new cases of COVID-19 being detected each day in Missouri,” said Dr. Williams. "The virus can be transmitted even among those young and healthy who aren’t experiencing symptoms. When they then carry the virus and transmit it to a more vulnerable person, this is when we tend to see the long-lasting and tragic impact of these decisions that are being made.”
The safety message from the head of DHSS comes after reports of mass gatherings over the weekend in Missouri which apparently ignored social distancing guidelines.
