Memorial Day service held at Cape County Park North

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Even without the traditional Memorial Day service in the park, the Avenue of the Flags are in place, allowing you to visit and show support for the fallen veterans across the Heartland.
“Just pay respect to the fallen soldiers and live your life, that’s what they wanted,” said Army veteran Jason Lathan.
He did just that while visiting the park.
“There has been so many men who have sacrificed their lives for our freedoms, to be able to do certain things in life," he said.
Like the men and women whose names are on the wall, or represented by one of the more than 700 flags.
“This is a day where we really can stand back an honor those who have given their lives. And those who maybe didn’t give their lives but gave a significant portion of their life to the service," Lathan said.
Cape Girardeau County resident Rick Cuba took the time to honor the veterans and said we should all take the time to remember our veterans.
“We need to take it as a duty to preserve the freedoms we have in this country. Whether that’s through voting or whether that’s through other efforts that we can make to ensure that what they’ve done hasn’t been in vain," Cuba said.
Cuba said we should all take a moment of our day to remember people. “Remember those who have done good things to them in their past. And say a prayer for them.”
Many who came out in support of the veterans wore masks while observing the wall or stayed in their cars to practice social distancing, making sure not to compromise their health or those around them.
