First Alert: Warm, humid Memorial Day; Pop-up thunderstorms possible

(KFVS) - Memorial Day will be warm and humid with a chance for storms.
The first half of the day will be partly cloudy.
Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and pop-up thunderstorms are possible.
Some storms could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail.
If you have outdoor plans, keep the KFVS Weather App handy.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s with a heat index that could reach into the low 90s.
The rest of the week looks to be the same with highs in the low to mid 80s and a chance of rain and storms during the afternoon.
A slight cool down is likely by the end of the week.
