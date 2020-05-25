Family posthumously remembers WWII Veteran being awarded Purple Heart

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Memorial Day will look a little different this year for the Losh family because their World War II Veteran, Samuel Losh, is no longer with them.
After a brief fight with congestive heart failure at the beginning of the year, things took a turn for 96-year-old Losh, who had been patriarch of the family.
On May 6, 2020, Losh passed away leaving behind his wife, two daughters, grandchildren, great and even great-great grandchildren.
Sam enlisted in the United States Army on December 2, 1942, to proudly serve his country during the Second World War.
Prior to going overseas, he went back home to St. Louis to marry the love of his life, Laura Losh, on July 26, 1943.
He and the 462nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion were shipped out in November of 1943.
Losh’s daughter, Linda Losh, said his recent death before Memorial Day is a great loss for the family.
“It’s very difficult to hold it together because we know how proud he was to be a soldier fighting for his country,” she said.
His family always admired his commitment to his country and his commitment to his family.
“He was a very hardworking man. He supported his family. He wouldn’t allow us girls to go to work.," Linda described. "For a long time, we begged to go have jobs after school when we were teenagers...he took care of his family.”
He served his duty as a family man and his duty as an American soldier.
“He talked about being on the fifth wave coming in at Omaha beach during D-Day Normandy invasion,” she said. "It really brought tears to his eyes to his last days when he tried to talk about it. It was terrible.”
A few months later, his Battalion engaged in the Battle of Bulge.
Losh was wounded by a grenade in late December of 1944 while on guard duty in Belgium.
“He was on guard duty one night guarding his unit and they were told not to challenge anyone tonight because they were surrounded. Troops were trying to get back to their line -- American and German troops, and he challenged someone because he heard something and all kinds of fire fight broke through and he go wounded and blown up by a hand grenade," Linda explained.
So after being honorably discharged, that’s when Losh was awarded a Purple Heart among many other medals.
Waiting for him back home was his wife Laura.
She waited two years to see him again, a love more tough than war -- lasting for 76 years.
Laura Losh suffers with dementia; Linda and her sister, Paula, take care of her.
Due to her mother’s dementia, Linda finds it difficult to make her understand the current situation.
“I just have to tell her, daddy went to heaven and he’s an angel watching over you now, and we will see him again someday. So we don’t know what she understands and that’s hard," said Linda.
As a family, they are proud of their forever soldier and all of the service-members.
“Just keep in strong faith and love for your family and love for your country...support your country, support your troops. That would be what dad would want,” Linda said.
Today, in their father’s honor, both daughters went to visit his grave-site, and continued his tradition of playing TAPS for other veterans.
