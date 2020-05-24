People take advantage of state park openings, weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - People were out enjoying the weather this Memorial weekend and took advantage of the re-openings of state parks in Missouri.
In mid-April, state parks shut down in Missouri due to coronavirus concerns. Those parks have now started to reopen in certain areas.
We found many people out at Trail of Tears State Park in Cape Girardeau County where they were hiking, swimming, fishing and enjoying being out, all while taking social distancing into consideration.
Mary Grass and her family drove down from Ste. Genevieve and were checking out what all the park has to offer. She said it's nice to see everything start to get back to normal again.
"It's just some type of normalcy. It's not really normal yet," Mary Grass said. "It is fantastic that a lot of things are opening up again like the restaurants and the parks especially. You can still do your social distancing here in a park, it's so big."
For Tom Grass, he hasn’t visited Trail of Tears State Park since he was about 8 years old. He said it’s great to not be stuck at home anymore.
"The being cooped up thing kind of sucks," Tom Grass said. "Now we are getting back out and about and I'd like to think that we would be back to normal sooner rather than later."
We found Antone Austin and his friends out at Boutin Lake where they joined a handful of other people getting out to enjoy the water and the sand.
They are taking advantage of the open park by grilling out and having fun as well.
"Rather than being stuck in the house, we just went through two months of being on quarantine," Austin said. "So being out is nice. It's fun!"
Tom Grass said he hopes the downward trend for COVID-19 continues and wonders if people getting out this Memorial Day weekend will slow down any progress.
"It remains to be seen. This weekend will tell the tale depending on how many people try to adhere to the social distancing," Tom Grass said.
Trail of Tears State Park does still have areas closed to the public, including playgrounds and water fountains. Other state parks still have areas closed to the public as well.
For a full listing of closures for state park or historic sites, visit here.
