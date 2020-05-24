First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

There looks to be a better chance of general shower and storm activity today than on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. We are not actually ‘outlooked’ by SPC for today…but a few strong storms may produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and even small hail mainly this afternoon and evening. Otherwise it will continue warm and humid but not hot, with most areas seeing highs in the mid 80s. Once we lose the heating of the day things should mostly settle down overnight…but will fire up again on Monday. Monday may be slightly drier and therefore warmer than today.