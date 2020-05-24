First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

There looks to be a better chance of general shower and storm activity today than on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. We are not actually ‘outlooked’ by SPC for today…but a few strong storms may produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and even small hail mainly this afternoon and evening. Otherwise it will continue warm and humid but not hot, with most areas seeing highs in the mid 80s. Once we lose the heating of the day things should mostly settle down overnight…but will fire up again on Monday. Monday may be slightly drier and therefore warmer than today.
This overall pattern looks to last through the entire week. There may be a slight surge in moisture about mid-week…..with more clouds and increased rain chances. But no really significant change (despite models, which continue to try to cool things down this week) is likely until the weekend as we get into a slightly drier pattern by about Sunday as a weak cold front moves in from the north. With weak shear, most storms this week should remain below severe limits….but with heavy downpours and brief gusty winds and small hail an almost daily threat.
