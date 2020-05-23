First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A warm, humid and (at times) wet and stormy pattern is shaping up for the upcoming week, as a weak for large upper low stalls to our southwest and pulls moisture up the Mississippi Valley. In the near-term, widely scattered thunderstorms could linger into early tonight….before gradually fizzling out by about midnight. A few strong storms are possible during the evening hours. Memorial Day may end up as the ‘driest’ day of the week…with partly cloudy and very warm/humid conditions…and only a few mainly afternoon thunderstorms. We are not outlooked by SPC for Monday, but highs in the mid to upper 80s, combined with dewpoints near 70, will produce a good climate for strong, pulse-type storms despite little in the way of shear…so a few warnings are again possible on Monday afternoon/evening.