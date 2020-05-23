First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A warm, humid and (at times) wet and stormy pattern is shaping up for the upcoming week, as a weak for large upper low stalls to our southwest and pulls moisture up the Mississippi Valley. In the near-term, widely scattered thunderstorms could linger into early tonight….before gradually fizzling out by about midnight. A few strong storms are possible during the evening hours. Memorial Day may end up as the ‘driest’ day of the week…with partly cloudy and very warm/humid conditions…and only a few mainly afternoon thunderstorms. We are not outlooked by SPC for Monday, but highs in the mid to upper 80s, combined with dewpoints near 70, will produce a good climate for strong, pulse-type storms despite little in the way of shear…so a few warnings are again possible on Monday afternoon/evening.
The week ahead will feature a broad upper low to our southwest and light but moist southerly flow up the Mississippi Valley. This will keep us very humid with daily chances of rain and thunderstorms. Models have continue to trend too cool with high temps this week…but there likely will be enough sunshine to keep highs mostly in the mid 80s overall. We could end up with some pretty heavy rain totals over the week before we finally dry off and cool down (hopefully) by next weekend.
